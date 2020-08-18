Developer invests $22 million in a new commerce center that could bring many jobs to Anderson Co.

PELZER, SC (WSPA)–A new industrial site is under construction in Pelzer, and it’s expected to bring plenty of jobs and boost the economy.

“We will have what will be the first “Class A Industrial” site in Anderson County,” said Jimmy Davis, Anderson County Council District 6.

Construction has started on the new Pelzer Point Commerce Center, following a $22 million investment from the Atlanta-based Rooker Development Group.

“It’ll be over 200,000 square feet of industrial space,” Davis said.

“As Anderson County continues to develop, the Northern part of the County still has a lot of land to be developed along the 85 corridor and this was just a prize spot to have an industrial site,” Davis added.

The property near I-85 and off of Highway 8, will be home to many high-quality jobs.

“We have jobs and industrial development coming with a zero cost to taxpayers,” Davis said.



“So people without jobs who needs stuff will maybe have an opportunity to have a job and be able to work with all this COVID going on,” said Jesse James a resident. “I think this is neat because you know it’s hard to get a job at some places.”

The County said one company could use the entire space or multiple businesses could share the site.

“We have several prospective people who’ve come in to look at this, that they’re looking at it already because of the types and the caliber of employees that we in Anderson County have,” Davis said.

While the number of jobs this could bring will depend on the potential employer, the County believes the future already looks bright, and residents agree.

“The future is looking so bright for Anderson County and the Northern part of the County. We continue to grow. We continue to be one of the fastest growing unincorporated areas in the state of South Carolina,” Davis said.

“It’ll give people the opportunity to get jobs that were laid off or don’t have jobs local. I think it’ll be really good,” said Katrina Anderson, a resident of Pelzer.

Anderson County expects this project to be completed within the next 12 months, and will then open for potential employers to move in, as well.

Davis also tells 7 News, they will work with the property owners to ensure the employer or employers will be the right fit for the County.

If you’re interested in the property, contact Anderson County Economic Development.