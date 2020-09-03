DHEC: 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 1,084 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths in South Carolina Wednesday.
According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there are now a total of 119,822 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state along with 2,667 deaths.
LIST: SC COVID-19 deaths by county – Sept. 2
The percent of positive cases among those reported Wednesday (6,560) was 16.5%.
911 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 235 of those patients are in the ICU with 145 on a ventilator.
A total of 1,033,762 COVID-19 tests have been conducted statewide, according to DHEC.
DHEC also said that the agency will begin providing twice-weekly reports on COVID-19 cases in public and private schools around the state.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 9
- Aiken County: 28
- Allendale County: 6
- Anderson County: 41
- Bamberg County: 1
- Beaufort County: 38
- Berkeley County: 11
- Calhoun County: 2
- Charleston County: 72
- Cherokee County: 8
- Chester County: 11
- Chesterfield County: 11
- Clarendon County: 5
- Colleton County: 7
- Darlington County: 15
- Dillon County: 14
- Dorchester County: 19
- Edgefield County: 8
- Fairfield County: 16
- Florence County: 22
- Georgetown County: 10
- Greenville County: 113
- Greenwood County: 24
- Hampton County: 8
- Horry County: 34
- Jasper County: 2
- Kershaw County: 14
- Lancaster County: 17
- Laurens County: 8
- Lee County: 9
- Lexington County: 49
- Marion County: 3
- Marlboro County: 25
- McCormick County: 4
- Newberry County: 23
- Oconee County: 24
- Orangeburg County: 9
- Pickens County: 77
- Richland County: 112
- Saluda County: 13
- Spartanburg County: 81
- Sumter County: 17
- Union County: 5
- Williamsburg County: 4
- York County: 53