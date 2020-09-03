DHEC: 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 1,084 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths in South Carolina Wednesday.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there are now a total of 119,822 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state along with 2,667 deaths.

The percent of positive cases among those reported Wednesday (6,560) was 16.5%.

911 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 235 of those patients are in the ICU with 145 on a ventilator.

A total of 1,033,762 COVID-19 tests have been conducted statewide, according to DHEC.

DHEC also said that the agency will begin providing twice-weekly reports on COVID-19 cases in public and private schools around the state.

New cases by county: