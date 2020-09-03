DHEC: 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths reported in SC

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 1,084 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths in South Carolina Wednesday.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there are now a total of 119,822 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state along with 2,667 deaths.

LIST: SC COVID-19 deaths by county – Sept. 2 

The percent of positive cases among those reported Wednesday (6,560) was 16.5%.

911 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 235 of those patients are in the ICU with 145 on a ventilator.

A total of 1,033,762 COVID-19 tests have been conducted statewide, according to DHEC.

DHEC also said that the agency will begin providing twice-weekly reports on COVID-19 cases in public and private schools around the state.

New cases by county:

  • Abbeville County: 9
  • Aiken County: 28
  • Allendale County: 6
  • Anderson County: 41
  • Bamberg County: 1
  • Beaufort County: 38
  • Berkeley County: 11
  • Calhoun County: 2
  • Charleston County: 72
  • Cherokee County: 8
  • Chester County: 11
  • Chesterfield County: 11
  • Clarendon County: 5
  • Colleton County: 7
  • Darlington County: 15
  • Dillon County: 14
  • Dorchester County: 19
  • Edgefield County: 8
  • Fairfield County: 16
  • Florence County: 22
  • Georgetown County: 10
  • Greenville County: 113
  • Greenwood County: 24
  • Hampton County: 8
  • Horry County: 34
  • Jasper County: 2
  • Kershaw County: 14
  • Lancaster County: 17
  • Laurens County: 8
  • Lee County: 9
  • Lexington County: 49
  • Marion County: 3
  • Marlboro County: 25
  • McCormick County: 4
  • Newberry County: 23
  • Oconee County: 24
  • Orangeburg County: 9
  • Pickens County: 77
  • Richland County: 112
  • Saluda County: 13
  • Spartanburg County: 81
  • Sumter County: 17
  • Union County: 5
  • Williamsburg County: 4
  • York County: 53

