DHEC: 1,106 new cases of COVID-19, 8 more deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials reported 1,106 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina, along with 8 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the percent of positive cases among those tested was 16.9%.

There are currently 881 people hospitalized who have either tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19 in the state.

The number of people hospitalized due to the virus in South Carolina has more than doubled since the end of May.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina to 28,962 and those who have died from the virus to 691.

Four of the people who died were elderly residents of Charleston, Dillon, Lexington and York counties.

The other four deaths were middle-aged residents of Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Lee counties.

DHEC also reported three probable COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total number of probable cases to 60.

Two probable deaths – including an elderly person in Lancaster County and another person in Sumter County – were reported Thursday.

A total of 370,794 tests have now been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

For more information on mobile testing clinics, click here.

New cases by county: