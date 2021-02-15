DHEC: 1,109 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,109 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with 31 additional confirmed deaths on Monday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 427,763 COVID-19 cases and 7,180 confirmed deaths statewide.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday was 6.5 percent.

1,222 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 301 of those patients are in the ICU with 173 on a ventilator.

A total of 5,533,582 tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began.