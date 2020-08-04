DHEC: 1,168 news COVID-19 cases, 52 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials reported 1,168 new confirmed coronavirus cases along with 52 additional virus-related deaths Tuesday.

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in S.C. is now up to 93,604 with 1,774 confirmed deaths. Additionally, S.C. has 586 probable cases and 73 probable deaths.

41 of the deaths were elderly residents of Abbeville, Aiken, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Florence, Greenville Calhoun, Greenwood, Horry, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Spartanburg, Union, and Williamsburg. 11 of the deaths death were middle-aged residents of Charleston, Cherokee, Chester, Horry, Laurens, Orangeburg, Richland and Williamsburg.

One of the deaths was a young adult from Horry County, according to DHEC.

1,458 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 355 of the COVID-19 patients are in the ICU with 254 of those on a ventilator.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Monday is 18.3%.

A total of 795,871 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: