DHEC: 1,175 new COVID-19 cases, 45 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials reported 1,175 new confirmed coronavirus cases along with 45 additional virus-related deaths Wednesday.

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in S.C. is now up to 94,837 with 1,819 confirmed deaths. Additionally, S.C. has 635 probable cases and 75 probable deaths.

38 of the deaths were elderly residents of Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Beaufort, Calhoun, Charleston, Chesterfield, Colleton, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, and Sumter counties. 7 of the deaths were middle-aged residents of Dorchester, Florence, Horry, Laurens, Marion, and York counties.

Additionally, there were five new probable COVID-19 deaths in the state.

1,469 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 363 of the COVID-19 patients are in the ICU with 270 of those on a ventilator.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Monday is 20.7%.

A total of 804,195 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: