DHEC: Record 1,291 new cases of COVID-19, 10 more deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials reported 1,291 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina, along with 10 additional deaths.

Wednesday’s case count represents yet another record single-day total.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the percent of positive cases among those tested was 15.8%.

There are currently 832 people hospitalized who have either tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19 in the state.

The number of people hospitalized due to the virus in South Carolina has more than doubled since the end of May.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina to 27,842 and those who have died from the virus to 683.

8 of the people who died were elderly residents, two of which were from Spartanburg along with residents of Beaufort, Charleston, Dillon, Greenville, Lexington and Orangeburg counties.

The other two deaths were middle-aged residents of Greenville and Newberry counties.

DHEC also reported 12 probable COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total number of probable cases to 55.

A total of 362,219 tests have now been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

For more information on mobile testing clinics, click here.

New cases by county: