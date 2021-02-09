DHEC: 1,372 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,372 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with 4 additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 416,073 COVID-19 cases and 6,885 confirmed deaths statewide.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday was 10.1 percent.

1,465 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 348 of those patients are in the ICU with 208 on a ventilator.

A total of 5,306,641 tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began.