DHEC: 1,532 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13 related deaths

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,532 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 13 deaths related to the virus.

DHEC said the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina now totals 58,003, with 165 probable cases. The total number of confirmed deaths is 961, with 11 probable deaths.

According to DHEC, there are currently 1,488 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 205 of those patients are on ventilators.

12 of the deaths were elderly residents, including four in Orangeburg County along with one person each in Charleston, Clarendon, Greenville, Lexington, Marion, Pickens, Richland, and York counties. The remaining death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Bamberg County.

The percent of positive cases reported Monday among those tested was 21.2 percent, according to DHEC.

A total of 553,515 tests have been conducted in the state by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 4

Aiken County: 36

Allendale County: 3

Anderson County: 46

Bamberg County: 15

Barnwell County: 2

Beaufort County: 34

Berkeley County: 85

Calhoun County: 10

Charleston County: 279

Cherokee County: 10

Chester County: 8

Chesterfield County: 10

Clarendon County: 2

Colleton County: 2

Darlington County: 9

Dillon County: 13

Dorchester County: 82

Edgefield County: 5

Fairfield County: 7

Florence County: 38

Georgetown County: 12

Greenville County: 118

Greenwood County: 24

Hampton County: 3

Horry County: 121

Jasper County: 5

Kershaw County: 8

Lancaster County: 2

Laurens County: 9

Lee County: 3

Lexington County: 92

Marion County: 6

Marlboro County: 1

McCormick County: 2

Newberry County: 6

Oconee County: 4

Orangeburg County: 52

Pickens County: 15

Richland County: 124

Saluda County: 10

Spartanburg County: 101

Sumter County: 29

Union County: 8

Williamsburg County: 13

York County: 64