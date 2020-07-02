DHEC: 1,629 new cases of COVID-19, 19 more deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials reported 1,629 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Tuesday, along with 19 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the percent of positive cases among those tested was 16.9%.

There are currently 1,125 people hospitalized who have either tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19 in the state.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is up to 39,587 and the number of people who have died from the virus is now 777. There are a total of 7 probable deaths.

15 of the people who died were elderly residents: three from Florence County, three from Lexington County, two from Richland County, two from Horry County and one each in Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Spartanburg and Sumter Counties.

Four of the deaths were middle-aged residents, one each in Beaufort, Clarendon, Darlinton and Sumter Counties.

Three new probable cases were also reported.

A total of 442,263 tests have now been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

For more information on mobile testing clinics, click here.

New cases by county: