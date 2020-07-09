DHEC: 1,723 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 22 related deaths

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,723 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 22 deaths related to the virus Thursday.

According to a DHEC news release, there are currently 1,433 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

DHEC said the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina now totals 50,548, with 143 probable cases. The total number of confirmed deaths is 897, with 7 probable deaths.

19 of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Charleston (4), Clarendon (2), Darlington (1), Edgefield (1), Greenville (5), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Laurens (1 )and Richland (1) Counties.

The remaining three deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Dorchester, Horry and Spartanburg Counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are:

Abbeville – 2

Aiken- 30

Allendale – 9

Anderson – 23

Bamberg – 4

Barnwell – 5

Beaufort – 40

Berkeley – 98

Calhoun – 3

Charleston – 325

Cherokee – 11

Chester – 6

Chesterfield – 1

Clarendon – 8

Colleton – 11

Darlington – 5

Dillon – 7

Dorchester – 63

Edgefield – 2

Fairfield – 6

Florence – 34

Georgetown – 34

Greenville – 208

Greenwood – 20

Hampton – 5

Horry – 194

Jasper – 6

Kershaw – 15

Lancaster – 13 (1 probable)

Laurens – 23

Lee – 5

Lexington – 66

Marion – 9

Marlboro – 2

McCormick – 4

Newberry – 10

Oconee – 14

Orangeburg – 46

Pickens – 30

Richland – 125

Saluda – 5

Spartanburg – 73

Sumter – 48

Union – 5

Williamsburg – 6

York – 66

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

If you need to get tested, you can visit one of the 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.