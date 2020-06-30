DHEC: Record 1,741 new cases of COVID-19, 17 more deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials reported 1,741 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Tuesday, along with 17 additional confirmed deaths.

Tuesday’s reported case count is the highest single-day total that the state has seen since the pandemic began.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the percent of positive cases among those tested was 19%.

There are currently 1,021 people hospitalized who have either tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19 in the state. That number fell slightly from Monday’s total but is still more than double the hospitalizations seen in early-to-mid June, according to DHEC data.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is up to 36,297 and the number of people who have died from the virus is now 735.

DHEC also reported two probable COVID-19 deaths in the state, both of which were residents of Spartanburg County.

17 of the people who died were elderly residents, including three from Spartanburg County, three from Charleston County and one person each in Aiken, Berkeley, Dillon, Edgefield, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Lexington, McCormick, Orangeburg, and Pickens counties. Two of the deaths were middle-aged residents of Florence and Richland counties.

Two probable cases were also reported Tuesday.

A total of 420,061 tests have now been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

For more information on mobile testing clinics, click here.

New cases by county: