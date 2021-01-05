DHEC: 2,285 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 12 additional deaths

(WSPA) – State health officials reported 2,285 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina Tuesday along with 12 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been 302,003 total COVID-19 cases statewide and 5,068 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive cases among those reported Tuesday (7,442) was 30.7%.

2,344 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 447 of those patients are in the ICU with 241 on a ventilator.

A total of 3,818,562 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.

