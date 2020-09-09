DHEC: 250 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 250 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with 29 additional confirmed deaths Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 124,097 with 2,800 confirmed deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Wednesday (1,744) was 14.3 percent.

A total of 1,083,009 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: