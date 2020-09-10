DHEC: 264 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 264 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with 24 additional confirmed deaths Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 124,397 with 2,823 confirmed deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Thursday (4,417) was 6.0 percent.

801 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 224 of those patients are in the ICU with 133 on a ventilator.

A total of 1,098,359 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: