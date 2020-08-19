DHEC: 704 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials said 704 new confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, along with 17 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the total number of cases statewide is now up to 107,274 with 2,248 confirmed deaths. Additionally, the state has 1,137 probable cases, along with 112 probable deaths.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Wednesday was 16.8 percent.

A total of 1,168 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 294 of those are in the ICU with 164 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.

A total of 946,826 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: