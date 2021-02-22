DHEC: 779 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 779 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with 8 additional confirmed deaths on Monday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 437,018 COVID-19 cases and 7,417 confirmed deaths statewide.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday was 4.6%.

993 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 231 of those patients are in the ICU with 135 on a ventilator.