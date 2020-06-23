DHEC: 890 new cases of COVID-19, 14 more deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials reported 890 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with 14 additional deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the percent of positive cases among those tested was 17.4%.

This is the highest percent positive rate reported by the agency. The rate has seen a steady increase since mid-May.

(From: SCDHEC)

There are currently 824 people hospitalized who have either tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19 in the state.

The number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus has more than doubled since the end of May.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina to 26,572 and those who have died from the virus to 673.

11 of the people who died were elderly, including three residents of Spartanburg County along with residents of Charleston, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Lexington, and Marlboro counties.

The other three of the deaths were middle-aged residents of Beaufort, Chesterfield, and Horry counties.

A total of 352,750 tests have now been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

For more information on mobile testing clinics, click here.

New cases by county: