DHEC: 918 new cases of COVID-19, 32 deaths in SC

COUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced their latest COVID-19 numbers on Saturday.

SCDHEC announced 918 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of the coronavirus, as well as an additional 32 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 122,313 along with 1,976 probable cases, 2, 738 confirmed deaths, and 139 probable deaths. For confirmed and probable cases: please click here. Confirmed and probable deaths can be found here.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Friday statewide was 7,249 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 12.7%.

Currently, there are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 256 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

