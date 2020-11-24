DHEC announces 1,374 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,374 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Tuesday along with 23 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the total number of cases in South Carolina is now 196,330 with 4,010 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (10,407) was 13.2 percent.

873 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 211 of those patients are in the ICU with 83 on a ventilator.

A total of 2,570,772 tests have been conducted statewide.

New cases by county: