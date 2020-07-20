DHEC announces 1,445 new COVID-19 cases, nine additional confirmed deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials reported 1,445 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.

The state also reported two new probable cases.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), a total of 71,213 cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide along with 1,147 virus-related deaths.

DHEC also reported a total of 232 probable cases and 17 probable deaths.

According to DHEC, eight of the probable deaths were elderly residents from Charleston (1), Greenville (1), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Orangeburg (2) and Richland (1). The other death was a middle-aged individual from Spartanburg County.

A total of 638,194 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

The percent of positive tests among the tests reported Wednesday was 17.7%.

DHEC said South Carolina hospitals are currently in the process of transitioning COVID-19 and hospital capacity reporting.

The state said that hospital information is incomplete and inaccurate at this time and will not be reported until the new system is fully implemented.

New cases by county: