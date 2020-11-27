DHEC announces 1,777 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,777 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Friday along with 28 additional confirmed deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the total number of cases in South Carolina is now 199,538 with 4,043 confirmed deaths.
LIST: SC COVID-19 deaths by county – Nov. 27
The percent of positive tests among those reported Friday (14,392) was 12.3 percent.
884 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 236 of those patients are in the ICU with 119 on a ventilator.
A total of 2,639,859 tests have been conducted statewide.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 10
- Aiken County: 43
- Allendale County: 2
- Anderson County: 85
- Bamberg County: 6
- Barnwell County: 2
- Beaufort County: 43
- Berkeley County: 57
- Calhoun County: 1
- Charleston County: 167
- Cherokee County: 27
- Chester County: 23
- Chesterfield County: 19
- Clarendon County: 9
- Colleton County: 7
- Darlington County: 13
- Dillon County: 9
- Dorchester County: 36
- Edgefield County: 6
- Fairfield County: 9
- Florence County: 84
- Georgetown County: 10
- Greenville County: 256
- Greenwood County: 34
- Hampton County: 3
- Horry County: 88
- Jasper County: 6
- Kershaw County: 10
- Lancaster County: 56
- Laurens County: 24
- Lee County: 0
- Lexington County: 72
- Marion County: 9
- Marlboro County: 6
- McCormick County: 4
- Newberry County: 10
- Oconee County: 58
- Orangeburg County: 21
- Pickens County: 62
- Richland County: 100
- Saluda County: 2
- Spartanburg County: 134
- Sumter County: 24
- Union County: 17
- Williamsburg County: 1
- York County: 112