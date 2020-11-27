DHEC announces 1,777 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,777 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Friday along with 28 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the total number of cases in South Carolina is now 199,538 with 4,043 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Friday (14,392) was 12.3 percent.

884 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 236 of those patients are in the ICU with 119 on a ventilator.

A total of 2,639,859 tests have been conducted statewide.

New cases by county: