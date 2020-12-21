DHEC announces 2,121 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 2,121 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Monday along with 21 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 255,210 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,587 deaths.

LIST: SC COVID-19 deaths by county – Dec. 21

1,523 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, 324 of those patients are in the ICU with 165 on a ventilator.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday (9,796) was 21.7 percent.

A total of 2,899,181 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: