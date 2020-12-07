DHEC announces 2,413 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 2,413 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Monday along with 12 additional confirmed deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 218,820 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,249 deaths.
LIST: SC COVID-19 deaths by county – Dec. 7
1,025 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, 245 of those patients are in the ICU with 108 on a ventilator.
The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday (12,452) was 19.4 percent.
A total of 2,899,181 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 15
- Aiken County: 66
- Allendale County: 2
- Anderson County: 105
- Bamberg County: 6
- Barnwell County: 10
- Beaufort County: 54
- Berkeley County: 66
- Calhoun County: 3
- Charleston County: 123
- Cherokee County: 48
- Chester County: 26
- Chesterfield County: 7
- Clarendon County: 2
- Colleton County: 7
- Darlington County: 35
- Dillon County: 39
- Dorchester County: 70
- Edgefield County: 2
- Fairfield County: 5
- Florence County: 100
- Georgetown County: 13
- Greenville County: 367
- Greenwood County: 35
- Hampton County: 4
- Horry County: 181
- Jasper County: 11
- Kershaw County: 13
- Lancaster County: 41
- Laurens County: 35
- Lee County: 5
- Lexington County: 98
- Marion County: 16
- Marlboro County: 16
- McCormick County: 5
- Newberry County: 16
- Oconee County: 63
- Orangeburg County: 31
- Pickens County: 98
- Richland County: 135
- Saluda County: 1
- Spartanburg County: 224
- Sumter County: 37
- Union County: 8
- Williamsburg County: 8
- York County: 161