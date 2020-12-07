DHEC announces 2,413 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 2,413 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Monday along with 12 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 218,820 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,249 deaths.

LIST: SC COVID-19 deaths by county – Dec. 7

1,025 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, 245 of those patients are in the ICU with 108 on a ventilator.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday (12,452) was 19.4 percent.

A total of 2,899,181 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: