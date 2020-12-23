DHEC announces 3,599 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 3,599 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Wednesday along with 49 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 261,024 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,651 deaths.

1,671 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, 355 of those patients are in the ICU with 142 on a ventilator.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Wednesday (16,330) was 22%

A total of 3,409,193 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: