DHEC announces 527 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials reported 527 new coronavirus cases and 22 additional confirmed deaths in South Carolina Tuesday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), this brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 143,495 and deaths to 3,173.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (4,007) was 13.2 percent.

690 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 176 of those patients are in the ICU with 88 on a ventilator.

A total of 1,412,359 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

Additionally, DHEC reports that as of September 29 there were 821 positive COVID-19 cases associated with schools in South Carolina.

New cases by county: