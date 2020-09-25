DHEC announces 647 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials reported 647 new coronavirus cases and 20 additional confirmed deaths in South Carolina Friday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), this brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 140,056 and deaths to 3,114.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Friday (5,832) was 11.1 percent.

773 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 191 of those patients are in the ICU with 101 on a ventilator.

A total of 1,334,630 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

DHEC reported 102 additional cases at South Carolina schools Friday.

There are now a total of 724 school-related COVID-19 cases, including 501 among students and 223 among employees.

COVID-19 Cases at South Carolina Schools

New cases by county: