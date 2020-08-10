DHEC: Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 in S.C.

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials reported 718 new confirmed coronavirus cases along with 17 additional virus-related deaths Wednesday.
The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in S.C. is now up to 100,431 with 1,966 confirmed deaths. Additionally, S.C. has 728 probable cases and 83 probable deaths.
13 of the deaths were elderly residents of Charleston, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Hampton, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Oconee, and Orangeburg counties. Four of the deaths were middle-aged residents of Berkeley, Horry, Jasper, and Richland counties.
Additionally, there was one new probable COVID-19 death in the state.
1,353 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 360 of the COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, with 217 of those on a ventilator.
The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Monday is 12.8%.
A total of 849,117 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 0
- Aiken County: 12
- Allendale County: 7
- Anderson County: 15
- Bamberg County: 6
- Barnwell County: 7
- Beaufort County: 26
- Berkeley County: 28
- Calhoun County: 3
- Charleston County: 53
- Cherokee County: 3
- Chester County: 6
- Chesterfield County: 8
- Clarendon County: 8
- Colleton County: 11
- Darlington County: 17
- Dillon County: 2
- Dorchester County: 22
- Edgefield County: 2
- Fairfield County: 6
- Florence County: 44
- Georgetown County: 7
- Greenville County: 85
- Greenwood County: 26
- Hampton County: 9
- Horry County: 31
- Jasper County: 3
- Kershaw County: 13
- Lancaster County: 18
- Laurens County: 10
- Lee County: 4
- Lexington County: 24
- Marion County: 4
- Marlboro County: 10
- McCormick County: 2
- Newberry County: 9
- Oconee County:12
- Orangeburg County: 21
- Pickens County: 13
- Richland County: 61
- Saluda County: 1
- Spartanburg County: 20
- Sumter County: 22
- Union County: 2
- Williamsburg County: 4
- York County: 21
Upcoming mobile testing sites:
- August 11: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Gahagan Park, 184 W Boundary Street, Summerville, SC 29485, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina
- August 11: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Health Resource Center, 124 State Rd s-28-194, Camden, SC 29020
- August 11: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pardon and Parole (Old Building), 2221 Devine St, Columbia 29205, partnership with Prisma Health
- August 11: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Daufuskie Island Fire District, 400 Haig Point Rd, Daufuskie Island, SC 29915, partnership with Hilton Head Regional Healthcare
- August 11: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Alvin Community Center, 2191 Santee River Rd, St. Stephen, SC 29479, partnership with Fetter Health Care Network
- August 11: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, SC 29681, partnership with Prisma Health
- August 11: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Precious Blood of Christ Church, 1633 Waverly Rd, Pawleys Island 29585, SC, partnership with Tidelands Health
- August 11: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W Wheeler Cir, Saluda, SC 29183, partnership with Self Regional Healthcare
- August 12: 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 PM Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd, Camden, SC 29020, partnership with Sandhills Medical Foundation
- August 12: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lady’s Island Middle School, 30 Cougar Dr, Lady’s Island, SC 29907, partnership with Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- August 12: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., TB Thomas Center, 701 W Washington St, Hartsville, SC 29550, partnership with CareSouth Carolina
- August 12: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Laura Grove Baptist Church, 122 Burning Bush Ln, Clarks Hill, SC 29821, partnership with Carolina Health Centers
- August 12: 7:30 AM – 10:30 AM, Kingstree Senior High School, 616 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Kingstree, SC 29556, partnership with Williamsburg Regional Hospital
- August 13: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Gahagan Park, 184 W Boundary Street, Summerville, SC 29485, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina
- August 13: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Health Resource Center, 124 State Rd s-28-194, Camden, SC 29020, partnership with Kershaw Health
- August 13: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Greenwood Medical Park, 303 West Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646, partnership with Self Regional Healthcare
- August 13: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Santee Convention Center, 1737 Bass Dr, Santee, SC 29142, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina
- August 14: 8:30 a.m. – 12:45 PM Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd, Camden, SC 29020, partnership with Sandhills Medical Foundation
- August 14: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pardon and Parole (Old Building), 2221 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205, partnership with Prisma Health
- August 14: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Marion Medical Center, 2829 E US 76, Mullins, SC 29574, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina
- August 14: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, SC 29681, partnership with Prisma Health
- August 15: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Gethsemane Baptist Church, 443 99 Rd, Blair, SC 29015, partnership with Fairfield Medical Associates
- August 15: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pardon and Parole (Old Building), 2221 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205, partnership with Prisma Health
- August 15: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418, partnership with Fetter Health Care Network
- August 15: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, SC 29681, partnership with Prisma Health