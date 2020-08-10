DHEC: Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 in S.C.

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials reported 718 new confirmed coronavirus cases along with 17 additional virus-related deaths Wednesday.

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in S.C. is now up to 100,431 with 1,966 confirmed deaths. Additionally, S.C. has 728 probable cases and 83 probable deaths.

13 of the deaths were elderly residents of Charleston, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Hampton, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, Oconee, and Orangeburg counties. Four of the deaths were middle-aged residents of Berkeley, Horry, Jasper, and Richland counties.

Additionally, there was one new probable COVID-19 death in the state.

1,353 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 360 of the COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, with 217 of those on a ventilator.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Monday is 12.8%.

A total of 849,117 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 0

Aiken County: 12

Allendale County: 7

Anderson County: 15

Bamberg County: 6

Barnwell County: 7

Beaufort County: 26

Berkeley County: 28

Calhoun County: 3

Charleston County: 53

Cherokee County: 3

Chester County: 6

Chesterfield County: 8

Clarendon County: 8

Colleton County: 11

Darlington County: 17

Dillon County: 2

Dorchester County: 22

Edgefield County: 2

Fairfield County: 6

Florence County: 44

Georgetown County: 7

Greenville County: 85

Greenwood County: 26

Hampton County: 9

Horry County: 31

Jasper County: 3

Kershaw County: 13

Lancaster County: 18

Laurens County: 10

Lee County: 4

Lexington County: 24

Marion County: 4

Marlboro County: 10

McCormick County: 2

Newberry County: 9

Oconee County:12

Orangeburg County: 21

Pickens County: 13

Richland County: 61

Saluda County: 1

Spartanburg County: 20

Sumter County: 22

Union County: 2

Williamsburg County: 4

York County: 21

