DHEC names Dr. Brannon Traxler as public health director

Dr. Brannon Traxler – Courtesy of South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — DHEC named Dr. Brannon Traxler as the agency’s new director of public health Thursday morning.

Dr. Traxler will take over the role beginning April 19.

“DHEC was fortunate to attract great candidates for this critical position and I sincerely appreciate their interest in serving the people of South Carolina,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. 

Dr. Traxler, a native of Greenville, was serving as the interim director of public health for DHEC. She also previously served as the Chief Medical Officer for the state’s COVID-19 response.

