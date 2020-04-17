1  of  17
DHEC names Joan Duwve as new Director of Public Health

by: WSPA

DHEC Public Health Director Joan Duwve

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Joan Duwve, M.D., MPH, was named the new Director of Public Health for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control (DHEC) on Friday.

“Joan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in public health to the agency. As we continue to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, her expertise in public health preparedness and disease control will be a great addition to South Carolina’s health leadership,” DHEC Director Rick Toomey said alongside the announcement.

Dr. Duwve previously served as Associate Dean of Practice for the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health in Indianapolis, Indiana. She also served as Chief Medical Officer with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Medical Director for the Department’s Division of Public Health and Preparedness.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

