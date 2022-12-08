FILE – A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Prisma Health are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots in Greenville.

Officials said this flu season is the most active in South Carolina has witnessed in a decade.

Vaccinations are currently available at the McAlister Square/University Center at 225 South Pleasantburg Drive from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An additional day has been scheduled for Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DHEC said the vaccination site is scheduled to close on December 15th. COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots are available to anyone 6 months and older.

Children under the age of 16 will need a signature from a parent or guardian to receive their shots, officials said.

Visit DHEC’s vaccine pages on COVID-19 and flu for more information on each, and our Flu Watch page for data on cases and vaccinations.