DHEC reports 584 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 584 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina and 7 additional deaths Monday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is now 152,242 with 3,355 confirmed deaths.
The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday (6,424) was 9.1 percent.
684 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 177 of those patients are in the ICU with 87 on a ventilator.
A total of 1,640,138 tests have been conducted statewide.
New cases by county:
- Aiken County: 15
- Allendale County: 7
- Anderson County: 10
- Bamberg County: 1
- Beaufort County: 8
- Berkeley County: 22
- Calhoun County: 2
- Charleston County: 29
- Chester County: 1
- Chesterfield County: 7
- Clarendon County: 2
- Colleton County: 9
- Darlington County: 2
- Dorchester County: 18
- Edgefield County: 3
- Fairfield County: 2
- Florence County: 9
- Georgetown County: 9
- Greenville County: 92
- Greenwood County: 2
- Hampton County: 1
- Horry County: 59
- Jasper County: 3
- Kershaw County: 12
- Lancaster County: 13
- Laurens County: 12
- Lexington County: 32
- Marlboro County: 9
- McCormick County: 1
- Newberry County: 2
- Oconee County: 36
- Orangeburg County: 7
- Pickens County: 31
- Richland County: 23
- Saluda County: 2
- Spartanburg County: 24
- Sumter County: 9
- Union County: 1
- Williamsburg County: 4
- York County: 32