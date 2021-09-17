DHEC to provide vaccine clinics and testing across the Upstate

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing across the Upstate.
DHEC said the clinics will begin on Sept. 18 and will end on Sept. 23.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available at all locations and individuals do not need to show identification or proof of insurance. Walk-ins are welcome or make an appointment here.
DHEC is also sponsoring free testing, according to DHEC. To find a testing site near you, click this link.
The following list is the date, location and times of the clinics.
Abbeville
- Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Friday, Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Abbeville County Health Dept, 909 W Greenwood, Suite 2, Abbeville
- Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Abbeville County Health Dept, 909 W Greenwood Street, Suite 2, Abbeville {EVENING HOURS}
Anderson
- Monday, Sept. 20, Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Friday, Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Anderson County Health Dept, 220 McGee Road, Anderson
- Tuesday, Sept. 21, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Anderson County Health Dept, 220 McGee Road, Anderson {EVENING HOURS}
- Thursday, Sept. 23, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Anderson County Farmer’s Market, 402 North Murray Avenue, Anderson
Cherokee
- Monday, Sept. 20, Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Friday, Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cherokee County Health Dept, 400 South Logan Street, Gaffney
- Tuesday, Sept. 21, Wednesday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 23, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Broad River Electric Co-Op, 811 Hamrick Street, Gaffney
- Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Cherokee County Health Dept, 400 South Logan Street, Gaffney {EVENING HOURS}
Greenville
- Monday, Sept. 20, Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Friday, Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Greenville County Health Dept, 200 University Ridge, Greenville
- Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Greenville County Health Dept, 200 University Ridge, Greenville {EVENING HOURS}
Greenwood
- Monday, Sept. 20, Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Friday Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Greenwood County Health Dept, 1736 South Main Street, Greenwood
- Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Greenwood County Health Dept, 1736 South Main Street, Greenwood {EVENING HOURS}
Laurens
- Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Laurens County Health Dept, 93 Human Services Road, Clinton {EVENING HOURS}
- Wednesday, Sept. 22, Thursday, September 23, and Friday September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Laurens County Health Dept, 93 Human Services Road, Clinton
McCormick
- Wednesday, Sept. 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., McCormick County Health Dept, 204 Highway 28 South, McCormick
Oconee
- Monday, Sept. 20, Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Friday, Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Oconee County Health Dept, 609 Townville Street, Seneca
- Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Oconee County Health Dept, 609 Townville Street, Seneca {EVENING HOURS}
Pickens
- Monday, Sept. 20, Wednesday, Sept. 22, – Friday, Sept. 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pickens County Health Dept, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens
- Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Pickens County Health Dept, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens {EVENING HOURS}
Spartanburg
- Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Dorman High School, 1050 Cavalier Way, Roebuck
- Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Beaverdam Church, 1252 Beaverdam Church Rd, Enoree
- Monday, Sept. 20, Wednesday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spartanburg County Health Dept, 151 East Wood Street, Spartanburg
- Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, September 23, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) Northside, 220 College Street, Spartanburg
Union
- Monday, Sept. 20, Thursday, Sept. 23, and Friday, Sept. 24, 9:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Union Recreation Center, 111 Thomas Street, Union
- Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Union County Health Dept, 115 Thomas Street, Union {EVENING HOURS}
- Wednesday, Sept. 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Union County Health Dept, 115 Thomas Street, Union
DHEC offers free testing (oral or nasal swab). Find a DHEC testing location, here.
DHEC Upstate and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare system will provide a testing site at the Old Dodge Dealership located 1035 North Church St., Spartanburg. Hours vary each week.
Abbeville Area Medical Center is offering a free drive-thru testing in partnership with DHEC every Monday and Wednesday from 8am-12pm at 901 West Greenwood Street, Suite #6, Abbeville
For additional questions, visit the DHEC website.