DHEC to provide vaccine clinics and testing across the Upstate

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing across the Upstate.

DHEC said the clinics will begin on Sept. 18 and will end on Sept. 23.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at all locations and individuals do not need to show identification or proof of insurance. Walk-ins are welcome or make an appointment here.

DHEC is also sponsoring free testing, according to DHEC. To find a testing site near you, click this link.

The following list is the date, location and times of the clinics.

Abbeville

Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Friday, Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Abbeville County Health Dept , 909 W Greenwood, Suite 2, Abbeville

, 909 W Greenwood, Suite 2, Abbeville Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Abbeville County Health Dept, 909 W Greenwood Street, Suite 2, Abbeville {EVENING HOURS}

Anderson

Monday, Sept. 20, Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Friday, Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Anderson County Health Dept , 220 McGee Road, Anderson

, 220 McGee Road, Anderson Tuesday, Sept. 21, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Anderson County Health Dept , 220 McGee Road, Anderson { EVENING HOURS }

, 220 McGee Road, Anderson { } Thursday, Sept. 23, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Anderson County Farmer’s Market, 402 North Murray Avenue, Anderson

Cherokee

Monday, Sept. 20, Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Friday, Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cherokee County Health Dept , 400 South Logan Street, Gaffney

, 400 South Logan Street, Gaffney Tuesday, Sept. 21, Wednesday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 23, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Broad River Electric Co-Op , 811 Hamrick Street, Gaffney

, 811 Hamrick Street, Gaffney Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Cherokee County Health Dept, 400 South Logan Street, Gaffney {EVENING HOURS}

Greenville

Monday, Sept. 20, Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Friday, Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Greenville County Health Dept , 200 University Ridge, Greenville

, 200 University Ridge, Greenville Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Greenville County Health Dept, 200 University Ridge, Greenville {EVENING HOURS}

Greenwood

Monday, Sept. 20, Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Friday Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Greenwood County Health Dept , 1736 South Main Street, Greenwood

, 1736 South Main Street, Greenwood Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Greenwood County Health Dept, 1736 South Main Street, Greenwood {EVENING HOURS}

Laurens

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Laurens County Health Dept , 93 Human Services Road, Clinton { EVENING HOURS }

, 93 Human Services Road, Clinton { } Wednesday, Sept. 22, Thursday, September 23, and Friday September 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Laurens County Health Dept, 93 Human Services Road, Clinton

McCormick

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., McCormick County Health Dept, 204 Highway 28 South, McCormick

Oconee

Monday, Sept. 20, Wednesday, Sept. 22 – Friday, Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Oconee County Health Dept , 609 Townville Street, Seneca

, 609 Townville Street, Seneca Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Oconee County Health Dept, 609 Townville Street, Seneca {EVENING HOURS}

Pickens

Monday, Sept. 20, Wednesday, Sept. 22, – Friday, Sept. 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pickens County Health Dept , 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens

, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Pickens County Health Dept, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens {EVENING HOURS}

Spartanburg

Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Dorman High School , 1050 Cavalier Way, Roebuck

, 1050 Cavalier Way, Roebuck Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Beaverdam Church , 1252 Beaverdam Church Rd, Enoree

, 1252 Beaverdam Church Rd, Enoree Monday, Sept. 20, Wednesday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spartanburg County Health Dept , 151 East Wood Street, Spartanburg

, 151 East Wood Street, Spartanburg Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, September 23, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) Northside, 220 College Street, Spartanburg

Union

Monday, Sept. 20, Thursday, Sept. 23, and Friday, Sept. 24, 9:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Union Recreation Center , 111 Thomas Street, Union

, 111 Thomas Street, Union Tuesday, Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Union County Health Dept , 115 Thomas Street, Union { EVENING HOURS }

, 115 Thomas Street, Union { } Wednesday, Sept. 22, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Union County Health Dept, 115 Thomas Street, Union

DHEC offers free testing (oral or nasal swab). Find a DHEC testing location, here.

DHEC Upstate and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare system will provide a testing site at the Old Dodge Dealership located 1035 North Church St., Spartanburg. Hours vary each week.

Abbeville Area Medical Center is offering a free drive-thru testing in partnership with DHEC every Monday and Wednesday from 8am-12pm at 901 West Greenwood Street, Suite #6, Abbeville

For additional questions, visit the DHEC website.