DHL Supply Chain investing $92 million, creating 249 jobs in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — DHL Supply Chain announced plans Monday to establish new operations in Cherokee County. The expansion includes an investment of more than $92.7 millions and is expected to create 249 new jobs.

DHL, a leader in contract logistics and part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, designs and manages supply chains.

DHL’s new operations will include development of a 1.3 million square foot warehouse at 600 Webber Road in Cowpens, increasing the company’s operating capacity.

The facility is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2022. Anyone interested in working for DHL is asked to visit WorkforDHL.com

A $250,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant was also awarded to Cherokee County to assist with costs associated with the project.