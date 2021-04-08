Disneyland reopens April 30: Here’s which rides, restaurants will be open

(KTLA) – In anticipation of the April 30 reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park, Disney this week released details on which attractions and restaurants guests will be able to enjoy again when the “Happiest Place on Earth” welcomes back visitors.

Keep in mind that not all rides and dining experiences will be open, and parades and nighttime spectaculars have been put on hold. Additionally, the fastpass and single rider options — two ways to bypass lines at select attractions — have been paused temporarily. And as Disney notes on its website, some experiences “may be modified, limited in capacity and subject to availability or closure.”

Here’s which attractions and entertainment experiences are scheduled to be open again:

Disneyland

Alice in Wonderland

Astro Orbitor

Autopia

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Casey Jr. Circus Train

Disneyland Railroad

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Gadget’s Go Coaster

Haunted Mansion

Indiana Jones Adventure

“It’s a small world”

King Arthur Carrousel

Mad Tea Party

Main Street Vehicles

Mark Twain Riverboat

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

Peter Pan’s Flight

Pinocchio’s Daring Journey

Pirates of the Caribbean

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Space Mountain

Splash Mountain

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Tarzan’s Treehouse

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Enchanted Tiki Room

California Adventure

Games of Pixar Pier

Goofy’s Sky School

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Incredicoaster

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind

Jessie’s Critter Carousel

Jumpin’ Jellyfish

Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters

Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!

Pixar Pal-A-Round – Non-Swinging

Pixar Pal-A-Round – Swinging

Radiator Springs Racers

Silly Symphony Swings

Soarin’ Around the World

Surprise Character Sightings

The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure

Toy Story Midway Mania!

Turtle Talk with Crush

The following dining experiences are scheduled to be open (again all subject to modifications, capacity limits and availability or closure):

Disneyland

Bengal Barbecue

Café Orleans

Churros

French Market Restaurant

Galactic Grill

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

Ice Cream Carts

Jolly Holiday Bakery Café

Little Red Wagon

Market House

Milk Stand

Mint Julep Bar

Plaza Inn

Popcorn

Red Rose Taverne

River Belle Terrace

Ronto Roasters

Ship to Shore Marketplace

Stage Door Café

The Tropical Hideaway

California Adventure

Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats

Angry Dogs

Award Wieners

Carthay Circle Lounge

Churros

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Cozy Cone Motel – Cones 1-3 (Churros, Ice Cream, Cone-coctions)

Cappuccino Cart

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe

Flo’s V8 Cafe

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop

Hollywood Lounge

Ice Cream Carts

Lamplight Lounge

Pacific Wharf Distribution Co.

Popcorn

Poultry Palace

Rita’s Baja Blenders

Señor Buzz Churros

Smokejumpers Grill

Sonoma Terrace

Studio Catering Co.

Full details can be found on the Disneyland Resort’s website.