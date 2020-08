ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Firefighters have responded to reports of a fire at the Sterling Paper Company, dispatch officials said.

According to Anderson County Dispatch, a call came in around 2:35 p.m. Saturday afternoon in regards to a structure fire at Sterling Paper Company on 2324 S. Main Street near the June Avenue intersection in Anderson.

This is a developing story. Stick with wspa.com for updates.