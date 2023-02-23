In March, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will give some suspended drivers a chance to restore their driving privileges.

The 2023 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week runs Monday, March 6 – Friday, March 10.

During the weeklong event, drivers who lost their licensees due to certain suspensions will have the chance to reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspension.

Drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug-related conviction

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Operating an uninsured vehicle that the driver did not own

Operating an unlicensed taxi

In order to get their license restored, a person must meet all conditions of their suspension, visit a DMV branch during Driver Suspension Eligibility Week to fill out a required form and pay all fees associated with their suspension.

The state said some drivers may also be required to obtain a certificate of insurance before their license can be restored.

Depending on the type of suspension, some may also have to retake DMV road and knowledge tests before getting their license back.

The state has already mailed letters to suspended drivers who may be eligible for the program. Anyone who has not received a letter from the state can check their eligibility at SCDMVOnline.com.