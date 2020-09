RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) — Several DMV offices across central and western North Carolina are experiencing a service outage Monday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, the outage is impacting offices in the Traid, the Charlotte Metro Area and portions of the eastern mountains and foothills.

An official with the DOT citied a cut fiber cable in the Charlotte area as the cause of the outage.

No estimate was given for when service will be restored.