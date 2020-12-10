‘Don’t die of doubt’: Health experts urge those with non-COVID emergencies to visit hospital

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As coronavirus cases are the rise yet again, health experts are warning those who are having medical issues to not hesitate when deciding to call 911 or head to the hospital.

According to the American Heart Association, 1 in 4 adults are hesitant to visit the hospital when experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke.

Experts say during the winter time, they’ve observed a spike in the amount of people who experience heart related issues. Regardless of COVID-19 concerns or hospital bed occupancy, hospitals are urging people to seek help immediately.

“In the winter time we typically see that cardiac morality is higher and that is truly a concern for us. When you pair that with a pandemic, now more than ever it’s important to call 9-1-1 if you’re having a heart attack or stroke,” said Kelly Wilkins, executive director at The American Heart Association said.

Wilkins said there’s several contributing factors that could cause an increase in heart problems such as living a sedentary lifestyle, diet or an increase in pandemic related stress.

Hospitals have measures in place keep COVID-19 patients separated from non-COVID-19 patients and say the hospital is the safest place to be when suffering with heart problems.

According to Dr. Dawn Zellner, emergency medical specialist in the Emergency Department of Bon Secours Hospital, non-COVID patients are experiencing a similar check-in process as they did before the pandemic began.

“We are trying to separate people as much as possible so they don’t come to the hospital and get COVID-19. We want to be there to take care of those people. If you have chest pain and you’re having a heart attack, we’ll know within 10 minutes of your EKG,” Dr. Zellner said.

Hospitals have implemented similar precautions as grocery stores to prevent the spread in community areas such as waiting rooms and hallways.

The American Heart Association recently launched their Don’t Die of Doubt campaign with hopes of encouraging those who experience cardiac symptoms to move quickly to get help.

Some of the key symptoms to look out for are:

Chest discomfort

Shortness of breath

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

Drooping face

Nausea, Vomiting or Fatigue

If you experience a combination of these symptoms or feel any need to visit the emergency room for any other illness health officials are urging people to call 9-1-1 immediately.

For more information on the Don’t Die of Doubt campaign, click here.