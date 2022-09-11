PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died days after a crash in Easley.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on August 30 on Highway 8 near Tinsley Drive.

Troopers said a 2005 Honda was traveling east on the highway when it went left of center and hit a 2022 Sport Utility.

Due to the crash, the Sport Utility tire was released and hit a 2014 Chevrolet pickup according to troopers.

The driver of the Honda died from their injuries.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.