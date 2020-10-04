Driver dies two days after collision in Greenwood Co., troopers say

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died two days after a single-vehicle collision on U.S. 25, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday.

According to a release from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the individual was involved in a collision on October 2 around 6:45 a.m. Troopers said the driver of a 1991 Toyota pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. 25 near pumpkin road just north of Hodges when they went off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Troopers said the driver was not seatbelted, was ejected from the vehicle, and succumbed to injuries Sunday morning around 10 a.m.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

