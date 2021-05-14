Driver of hijacked SC school bus says students deserve to be called heroes

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — One week after his school bus was hijacked with students on board, the driver behind the wheel is sharing his story.

Richland School District Two bus driver Kenneth Corbin and the 18 students on that bus will always have a special bond.

He said, “We refer to our students as ‘precious cargo’. That was so evident on May 6th.”

Corbin said his job as a bus driver is to get his ‘precious cargo’ to school in a safe and timely manner. On May 6th, that was in jeopardy.

Deputies said a Fort Jackson trainee ran onto Corbin’s bus with an unloaded military issued rifle.

School officials said while Corbin was held at gun point, his training kicked in. A training he had just received a few weeks prior.

Corbin said throughout the whole incident he had one thing on his mind.

He said, “It was my goal to get them out of this incident safe and sound. I realized their goal was same by mine. I’ve been called a hero but I will defer that title to my kids.”

No one was hurt in the incident and the suspect was arrested.

School officials and deputies credit Corbin for keeping his cool. Friday afternoon he was honored by the school district. You can watch the full ceremony by clicking or tapping here.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, the district, school board and State Senator Mia McLeod all thanked Corbin for his work that day.

Spearman said, “Mr Kenneth Corbin is one of the over 6,000 bus drivers in the state. They are all very special people but he has represented them so well.”

She said they’ll be taking a closer look at the additional training Corbin got from the district and see if it’s something they’ll do statewide.

Richland School District Two said they are still offering counseling services to both the students and employees. Fort Jackson said they have paused some weapons training as they investigate the incident.

Richland County deputies said the suspect remains at the Richland County Detention Center.