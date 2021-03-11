Duke opts out of ACC Tournament due to COVID-19 safety protocols

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, center, huddles with his team, including, from left to right, Wendell Moore Jr. (0), Jordan Goldwire (14), Jalen Johnson (1) and Mark Williams (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke’s run in the ACC Tournament is over due to COVID-19 safety protocols, CBS 17 has confirmed.

The Blue Devils (13-11, 11-9) were scheduled to play No. 2. Florida State at 6:30 p.m.

CBS Sports reports a COVID-19 issue within the program forced the Blue Devils to pull out of the tournament.

Duke made a rare appearance in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, beating Boston College 86-51 before topping Louisville on Wednesday 70-56.

In late December, the Duke women’s basketball program opted out of the remainder of the regular season over pandemic concerns.

