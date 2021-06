FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gestures during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Durham, N.C. Krzyzewski’s ninth-ranked Blue Devils are picked to finish second in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind No. 4 Virginia. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mike Krzyzewski, the coach of Duke University’s men’s basketball team, has reportedly decided to retire after this coming season, sources tell Stadium.

Krzyzewski has not yet issued an official announcement.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reports that Assistant Coach Jon Scheyer is the top choice to succeed Coach K.