Duncan YMCA donates 40,000 meals

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Y-Spartaquatics swim team came together with Impact Church Saturday, providing 40,000 meals for Spartanburg families in need.

More than 150 volunteers came to the YMCA to organize the meals at the food drive. The meals will be distributed by the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“I think that it’s incredible that we are we’re able to bring this many volunteers from the team and the community out in order to help others that need it more,” said Head Coach and Director of Competitive Swimming Dan Mascolo. “One of the things that we pride ourselves on is we say we’re more than a team and we it’s events like this that really show that that is the true case. It’s more than just swimming fast in the pool we really are developing well-rounded future leaders.”

Volunteers wore masks and social distanced while putting together the meals.