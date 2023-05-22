GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Dunkin’ is giving coffee lovers their fix this May!

Dunkin’ announced the return of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day on Tuesday, May 23, meaning guests can find $1 iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ locations.

In partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, 100 percent of the funds raised will go towards local children’s hospitals and supporting kids battling illness in the community.

“Guests who purchase an iced coffee on May 23 will be sipping with a purpose and supporting kids in their own communities. We look forward to helping our guests bring a little extra joy with America’s hardest working iced coffee,” said Victor Carvalho, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

You can visit the Bring Joy website to learn more about Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day or the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.