Easley PD warns of new phone scam

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department is warning residents about a recent telephone scam which includes people posing as members of the department.

In a statement from the police department, Easley PD states that several residents within and outside the city have reported incidents of receiving phone calls asking for “payments by money order or elicit photographs to ‘take care of’ violations, or active warrants.”

The release states that the scammers alter the Caller ID to m,ake it appear like the call is coming from the Easley Police Department’s Non-emergency line at 864-859-4025.

Neither the city nor the police department will ever call demanding payment or threatening arrest, the department said.

If you receive a phone call that fits this description, officials recommend hanging up immediately and to never provide any personal information.

You can report these scam calls to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at https://www.ftpcomplaintassistant.gov/Information#crnt