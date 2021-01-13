Emergency crews respond to small plane crash in Columbia neighborhood

by: Tim Renaud

Photo: Columbia Fire Dept.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash in a Columbia neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 2900 block of Kennedy Street, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department say the plane crashed into a residence in the Rosewood area. Firefighters arrived to find the home on fire, but say the fire is now under control.

Kennedy Street is closed through S. Maple Street.

Authorities say the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash.

