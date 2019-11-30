Empty Shoe Project; downtown Greenville display features shoes “that can never be filled”

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)- Visitors took advantage of Black Friday deals in downtown Greenville Friday afternoon, but many were caught by surprise at a unique display.

More than 2 dozen pairs of shoes and photographs lined the sidewalk in City Plaza representing mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters gone too soon.

There were sneakers, boots, and high heels. Each pair of shoes symbolized a different story.

Traci Fant with the Upstate Freedom Fighters organized the demonstration titled “The Empty Shoe Project.” She explained the stories behind some of the shoes on display. “We have Makiya Hawkins. Her mom gave me her prom shoes. She was killed right after the prom.”

Fant continued highlighting the importance of the project. “It symbolizes a person and the shoes that can’t be filled.”

Behind each pair of shoes is a family searching for answers.

Patricia Piver lost her daughter 3 years ago. She’s still hoping for justice and healing.

“My daughter’s case is three years old still unsolved. We don’t want our families to be forgotten during the holidays. I know it’s time to be around the people we care about I was with the rest of my family but there’s one part I’ll never get back and there’s a lot of families like that.”

25 pairs of shoes were put on display.