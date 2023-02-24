Video above: Original story.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Sheriff’s deputies have located a man they said escaped custody in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday James H. Cobb was located in Greenville and was taken back into custody.

Cobb was a trusty at the Anderson County Detention Center and was believed to have walked off while working in a building located outside the gates of the detention center.

Staff at the detention center discovered Cobb was gone just after 6 p.m. after a full inmate headcount, the sheriff’s office said.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Cobb was serving time at the detention center as part of the state’s trusty program, which assigns inmates to local facilities to help with maintenance and other public works duties if they have exhibited good behavior.

Cobb is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center and will be returned to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.